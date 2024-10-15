Brookstone Capital Management Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,630,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 125,854 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,640.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 113,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 106,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,013.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 54,358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $795.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

