Brookstone Capital Management Has $347,000 Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $86.79.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

