Brookstone Capital Management Has $352,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $1,820,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Southern Copper by 395.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.95. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 79.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.