Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,132,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,194,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,279,000 after buying an additional 56,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

