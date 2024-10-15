Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 500.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,244 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,949,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,185,000 after purchasing an additional 956,688 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,708,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 744,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after buying an additional 227,508 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

