Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,539. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

