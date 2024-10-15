Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $482,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 98,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BBN opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

