Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

ARGT opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $263.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

