Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $236,000 Investment in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1,676.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.