Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $279,000 Investment in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,328,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 1,075,025 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 634.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,464,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after buying an additional 1,264,967 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,348,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 296,792 shares during the period.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

TUA opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

