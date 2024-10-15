Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $104.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

