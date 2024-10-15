Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 9,764 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.62. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,182.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

