Brookstone Capital Management Sells 223 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $281.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $282.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

