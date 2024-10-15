Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,002 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 24.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 168,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,132,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $7,858,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

