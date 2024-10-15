Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,773 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,507,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after purchasing an additional 617,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after buying an additional 237,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,117. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

