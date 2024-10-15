Brookstone Capital Management Takes $234,000 Position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.50% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 224,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 246.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 637,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 453,249 shares during the period.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

TYA opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

About Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

