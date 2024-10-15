Brookstone Capital Management Takes $242,000 Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $972.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.