Brookstone Capital Management Takes $327,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

