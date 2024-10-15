Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,245,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,869,000 after acquiring an additional 120,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after acquiring an additional 299,599 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $88,073,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,108,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

