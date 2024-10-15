Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,657 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after acquiring an additional 765,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,371,000 after buying an additional 394,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,697,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after buying an additional 179,790 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,311,000 after buying an additional 698,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,673,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CALF opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

