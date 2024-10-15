Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.22% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $695,000.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PINK opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.