Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

