Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $196.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

