BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.91 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.