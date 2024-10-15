Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Position Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

