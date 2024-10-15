CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 772.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after buying an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 800,344 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,082,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,113,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.