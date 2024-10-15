Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,301.58 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $621.18 and a one year high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,292.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,087.34.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

