Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

