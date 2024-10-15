Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.64 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.06.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

