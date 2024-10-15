Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coursera were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

