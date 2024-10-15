Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 580.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,460 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
CWK opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
