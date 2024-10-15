Cwm LLC Acquires 233 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 6.21% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,086,000.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
