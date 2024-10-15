Cwm LLC Acquires 642 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in AMETEK by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.7 %

AME opened at $171.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

