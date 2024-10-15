Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 38,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $553.83 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.