Cwm LLC Buys 19,751 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 162.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,164,000 after buying an additional 273,863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

