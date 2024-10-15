Cwm LLC Buys 8,700 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,026,000 after purchasing an additional 384,022 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.