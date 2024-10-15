Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,259,348. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

