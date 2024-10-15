Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2,962.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,948 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 74,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 340,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,538 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $701,030.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Radian Group news, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $701,030.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

