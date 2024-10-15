Cwm LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 84,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

