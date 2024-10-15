Cwm LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,189,000 after acquiring an additional 451,830 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

