Cwm LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ANSYS by 4.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $335.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.