Cwm LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1,477.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,697 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 40,172 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.3% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 213,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 945.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 153,947 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.