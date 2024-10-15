Cwm LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $87.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

