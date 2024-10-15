Cwm LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 179.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $61,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.72. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $150.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

