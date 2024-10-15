Cwm LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

