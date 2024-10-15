Cwm LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after buying an additional 1,346,588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,480,000 after acquiring an additional 92,013 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.65 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.