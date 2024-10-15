Cwm LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.14.

MSCI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $607.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $567.87 and a 200-day moving average of $524.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

