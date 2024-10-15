Cwm LLC Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after buying an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Selkirk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.14 and a beta of 2.01. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $236,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,612.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,335.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

