Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 798,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 532,740 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

