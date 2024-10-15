Cwm LLC Purchases 1,681 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $188.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,212,785 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

